Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.