Financial Review: Vera Therapeutics (VERA) versus The Competition

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vera Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics Competitors 6187 20733 43045 859 2.54

Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.01%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A -$32.61 million -1.49 Vera Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.60

Vera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -84.75% -40.21% Vera Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

