Financial Survey: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.64% -1.55%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.60 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.38 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Seabridge Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

