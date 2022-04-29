First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FSFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $178.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.