First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.81.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

