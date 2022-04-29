Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.79.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 169,790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.