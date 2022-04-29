freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.52 ($26.37).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €26.79 ($28.81) on Monday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a one year high of €32.92 ($35.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

