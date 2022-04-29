freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target Raised to €27.50

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. freenet has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.