Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $41.84 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.