Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

