Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

