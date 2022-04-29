FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited Raised by Cormark (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

