FY2022 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited Raised by Cormark (TSE:PRU)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRUGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

