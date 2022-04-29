General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in General Motors by 6.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

