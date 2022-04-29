GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,810.40 ($23.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,645.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,597.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

