GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.
NYSE GDDY opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.
In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,798,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
