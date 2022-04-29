GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,798,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

