goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EHMEF. Raymond James raised goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. goeasy has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

