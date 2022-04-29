goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC started coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$210.63.

Shares of GSY opened at C$118.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$160.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$112.34 and a 12-month high of C$218.35.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. Analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.6899984 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

