Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

