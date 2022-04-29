Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $17.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.