Graco Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.