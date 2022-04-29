Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.63. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

