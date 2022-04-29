Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grumpy Finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

