Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE GES opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.07. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 151,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

