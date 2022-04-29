Guggenheim Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

GPS opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

