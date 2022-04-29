Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Harmonic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $887.99 million, a PE ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

