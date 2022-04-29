HC Wainwright Cuts Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $4.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.97 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.43.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 216.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

