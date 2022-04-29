HC Wainwright Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $20.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.