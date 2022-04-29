HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $277.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $218.94 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

