HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.64.

NYSE HCA opened at $218.94 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

