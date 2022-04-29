HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) vs. Its Peers Financial Review

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.26
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$71.90 million
|-18.92
Insider and Institutional Ownership
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HH&L Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|176
|680
|959
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.48%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Summary
HH&L Acquisition competitors beat HH&L Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
