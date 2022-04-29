Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 55 at UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from CHF 54 to CHF 55 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Holcim from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Holcim has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

