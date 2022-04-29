Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.40 on Monday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

