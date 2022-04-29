Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £51.96 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($30,652.56). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,009.94).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

