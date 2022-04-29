Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $235.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $225.53.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

