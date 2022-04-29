Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $326,250.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932,492 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,567. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23.

CMPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

