Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $222,668.64 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,545,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $148,320.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $143,010.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $150,210.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $151,110.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $168,480.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $184,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.02 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 96.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 97.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

