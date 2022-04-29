Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.97. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

