Insider Selling: Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Andres Tinajero sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354,500 shares in the company, valued at C$406,350.

Shares of CVE:SAE opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 76.86 and a quick ratio of 74.63. Sable Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.78 million and a PE ratio of 38.75.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

