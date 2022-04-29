Insider Selling: Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Andres Tinajero sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354,500 shares in the company, valued at C$406,350.
Shares of CVE:SAE opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 76.86 and a quick ratio of 74.63. Sable Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.78 million and a PE ratio of 38.75.
About Sable Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.