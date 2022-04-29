Iron Mountain Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.71 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.