J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 233.90 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.63) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.66).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

