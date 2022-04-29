Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line increased 1.8% year over year, while the bottom line dropped 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from initiatives like regular menu innovations, focus on delivery channels and marketing strategies. This along with the implementation of digital menu board and menu board canopies as well as developmental and franchising initiatives bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in commodity costs and wage inflation is a concern. The company’s high debt level makes it difficult to tide over the current crisis.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

