JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Price Target to GBX 230

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec started coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of IBJHF opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

