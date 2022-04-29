JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.