Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.16.

KARO stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karooooo (KARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.