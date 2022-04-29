KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.