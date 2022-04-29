KeyCorp Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $160.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.09.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $128.47 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,835.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,196,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

