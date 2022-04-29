KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE KIO opened at $13.77 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

