KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE KIO opened at $13.77 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
