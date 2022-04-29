Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.33) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.95) to GBX 731 ($9.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.13 ($8.31).

LON LRE opened at GBX 422.20 ($5.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.58. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.76%.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($63,727.71). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($551,234.09).

Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

