LBRY Credits One Day Volume Reaches $55,145.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $55,145.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.63 or 0.07340482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.