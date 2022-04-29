Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,474 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 543,026 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.